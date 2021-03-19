All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the link, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

Lily Bart is the main character in which Edith Wharton novel?

Which dessert product, launched in 1967, was advertised by Wallace and Gromit in the 1990s?

Which actress starred in the first productions of Tom Stoppard’s plays The Real Thing, Hapgood, Arcadia and Indian Ink?

Who was the lead singer of the band Hole?

In which TV series did Jane Lynch play Sue Sylvester — a cheerleaders’ coach who later became the school principal?

What was the first fabric conditioner launched in the UK?

© The Print Collector/Getty Images In the opening lines of Coleridge’s “Kubla Khan”, what does Kubla Khan decree in Xanadu?

© Patti McConville/Alamy In which Arkansas town was Bill Clinton born?

According to some evangelical Christians, in which event will all believers — living and dead — ascend to heaven?