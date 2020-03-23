Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

US lawmakers argue over a fiscal stimulus legislation worth nearly $2tn to help America weather the coronavirus pandemic. Plus, it could be weeks before official data reveals the full impact of the outbreak on the global economy. FT data journalists have compiled a set of alternative measures of economic activity, from restaurant bookings to traffic patterns, to give an early indication of what to expect. And, Occidental Petroleum chief executive Vicki Hollub looks set to keep her job as the embattled oil producer finalises a truce with activist investor Carl Icahn.

