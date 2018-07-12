Experimental feature Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 Experimental feature Report a mispronounced word What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time Submit Thank you for your help!

Donald Trump’s first official visit to the UK has started awkwardly, after he appeared to criticise prime minister Theresa May’s Brexit strategy.

Just hours before arriving in London, the US president questioned progress in Brexit talks and Britain’s new plan to remain close to the EU on regulatory standards for goods.

“Maybe they’re taking a little bit of a different route [on Brexit], so I don’t know if that’s what they voted for,” he told a press conference after the Nato summit in Brussels. “I just want the people to be happy.”

He added: “I’ve been reading a lot about Brexit over the last couple of days​, and it seems to be turning a little bit differently, where they’re getting at least partially involved back with the European Union,” Mr Trump said. “I’d like to see them be able to work it out so it could go quickly, whatever they work out.”

Mr Trump said earlier this week that the UK was in “turmoil”, following the resignation of cabinet ministers David Davis and Boris Johnson. He also suggested that he might speak to his “friend” Mr Johnson, who had been due to attend a dinner with the president and business executives on Thursday evening.

Such comments are likely to be seen as unwelcome by Mrs May, who has already faced significant political criticism for hosting Mr Trump. The UK hopes to make progress on a post-Brexit trade relationship, although the scope for a bilateral trade deal would be limited if the UK remains aligned with EU regulations on goods.

Mr Trump and his wife Melania arrived at Stansted airport, where he was met by the UK’s international trade secretary Liam Fox. He came directly from the Nato summit, where he had questioned the US’s commitment to the security alliance.

A YouGov poll this week found that the president’s favourability rating in the UK is minus 60, significantly worse than both George W Bush and Barack Obama. Vince Cable, the leader of the pro-EU Liberal Democrats, said, “Most of us don’t think he is particularly good judge on Brexit or anything else.”

During his news conference on Thursday, the US president also appeared to refer to Ireland as part of the United Kingdom. “I believe that the people in the UK, Scotland, Ireland, as you know I have property in Ireland, I have property all over, I think that those people they like me a lot and they agree with me on immigration,” he said.

A large “Human Rights Nightmare” banner has been unfurled by Amnesty International activists across the river Thames on Vauxhall Bridge to protest against the visit. Many thousands of Britons are expected to protest against Mr Trump in London and other cities. The president said on Tuesday, “I think they like me a lot in the UK.”