Fund managers have built up their largest underweight position in Chinese stocks for at least six years.

The unusually large bet against the Hong Kong, Shanghai and Shenzhen markets is a sign of mounting western wariness as to the health of the world’s second-largest economy, which has seen its foreign reserves slide by $1tn since June 2014 despite increasingly desperate attempts to staunch a tide of capital outflows.

“There is still a concern about the banking system, tied to issues with the property market and potential issues with the provincial debt market, and we are, it seems, in the early stage of a bad debt cycle,” said Edward Lam, lead fund manager of the MI Somerset Emerging Markets Dividend Growth Fund, which has just 2.5 per cent of its portfolio in Hong Kong and Chinese stocks.

“Non-performing loans are rising and we are still waiting for the policy response in the midst of quite hefty outflows from China.”

Greater China’s weight in the widely tracked MSCI Emerging Markets index has leapt to 27 per cent since the index compiler’s decision to bring New York-listed companies such as Baidu, Netease and Alibaba on board (alongside those listed in Hong Kong) in November 2015.

However, while emerging market fund managers have, in aggregate, allowed their Chinese exposure to rise to 21.7 per cent, they have been unwilling to push it higher still.

As a result, EM funds, or at least the 126 funds with combined assets of $255bn monitored by Copley Fund Research, have built up a record underweight position in Chinese stocks of 5.2 percentage points, as the first chart shows, with funds instead overweight India, Russia, Turkey, Mexico and Brazil.

Moreover, just 18.3 per cent of the funds are now overweight China, another record low since Copley began collating the data in January 2011, and well below the 40 per cent or so witnessed in recent years, as illustrated in the second chart.

Among “high-active” funds, defined as those having an active share — the degree to which their portfolio differs from the underlying index — of at least 75 per cent and fewer than 75 holdings, the underweighting of China is more pronounced still, at 8.4 percentage points, compared to the 3.2 points for “low-active” funds, a term some may regard as synonymous with “closet trackers”, as the third chart demonstrates.

“MSCI has increased its China weight. We have seen some funds try and match that but others not,” said Steven Holden, founder of Copley.

“At some point they have got to say ‘we are not going to chase this thing’. There is no sign of the higher active funds chasing any of this: 8 per cent is a massive underweight. It will lead to some massive dispersion in performance. If they get it right great, if not, bang.”

Mr Holden did not believe the reluctance to increase exposure to China was related to US President Donald Trump’s talk of imposing sizeable import tariffs on exports from the country, although he did say “would you try and chase China all the way up with [Trump] in the air?”

His analysis suggests that fund managers, in aggregate, are most underweight China’s financial sector, with an average holding of 5 per cent, against an index weight of 7.9 per cent.

Mr Lam’s fund, for instance, gets some of its exposure to the Chinese economy via HSBC, a London-listed bank with significant Asian operations, which he believes could be a beneficiary of any shakeout of China’s banking system.

Funds are also now underweight technology stocks (holding 6.8 per cent, rather than 8.8 per cent), following the admission of China’s New York-listed tech titans into the MSCI index, with the only meaningful overweight being consumer discretionary stocks (3.5 per cent versus 2.5 per cent).

“I think it was a big gamble from the index to have these names. People don’t really want that much China in their funds. They are investing in global emerging markets, not China-plus,” Mr Holden said.

Not all agree, of course.

“For the past seven or eight years my inbox has been constantly full of the demise of China, the financial collapse of China, the significant debt accumulation in China, an unwillingness to let zombie companies go bankrupt, demographics posing a challenge going forward, concerns about the property market.

“So far none of these have come through to cause any significant damage to China,” says William Palmer, co-head of emerging and frontier equities at Barings, whose Emerging Markets Umbrella fund currently has an allocation of 35.6 per cent to Hong Kong-listed stocks, putting it among the handful that is overweight.

“I nearly fell off my chair last week when a major sellside investment bank put out a positive note,” he added.

Mr Palmer’s thesis is that “there is a lot of reform in China that is maybe not appreciated by the marketplace”.

He lists reform of state-owned enterprises, with some lossmaking companies selling noncore assets or being shut down, especially in the coal and steel sectors; steps to de-risk the banking system, such as recognising and selling non-performing loans; and market liberalisation, such as opening up the bond market to foreign investors and the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock connect programmes.

“The consensus is that China is going to experience a financial crisis at some point in the next few years. What if the consensus starts to move from that extreme position? The equity risk premium would start to fall as the perception of risk falls, and clearly equity prices would rise.

“[Being short China] could be the pain trade for emerging market investors in 2017, just like Brazil last year,” Mr Palmer argued.

“The job is not done, but they are making some material progress that can reduce the likelihood of a crisis occurring.”

As a result, he sees “attractively valued assets because investors are negative and sceptical”, such as Alibaba (at a “material discount to Amazon, but offering higher growth”); Tencent, a social platform; Brilliance China Automotive Holdings, which manufactures and sells BMWs; the “very cheap” China Construction Bank; Guangdong Investment, involved in infrastructure and utilities; China State Construction and insurers Ping An and AIA, given the “huge underpenetration of pensions, savings and insurance across China”.

Even Mr Lam does see the odd opportunity in China, such as the tech sector and nappy maker Hengan International, “which may be an interesting case of regulation helping a company”, he says, in reference to Beijing’s easing of its one-child policy.

One unresolved question is whether the fund industry’s relative reticence to hold Chinese stocks will influence MSCI, which is due to decide in June whether or not to admit China’s Shanghai and Shenzhen-listed “A-shares” into its flagship EM index, thereby pushing China’s weight higher still.

In theory, it should have no relevance, with MSCI making its decision purely on technical grounds. But if its clients are telling MSCI they do not want more exposure to China for the time being, some believe it will have an impact

“It does influence [MSCI’s] opinion,” says Mr Palmer, although he adds: “It’s not a question of if [A shares] are going in, it’s a question of when.”

