FT Business Book of the Year longlist
Middle East states are expected to bring in $1.3tn in additional oil revenues, big US retailers posted quarterly earnings this week and results were mixed, scientists have discovered a way to destroy harmful “forever chemicals”. Plus, we’ll look at the longlist for this year’s FT Business Book of the Year award.
Mentioned in this podcast:
Middle East states set for $1.3tn oil windfall, IMF says
Walmart and Home Depot ease fears of recession even as inflation persists
Target’s profit tumbles on price cuts and efforts to clear inventory
Business Book of the Year 2022 — the longlist
