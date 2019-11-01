And they’re off . . .

The UK election on December 12 will see the political parties wooing voters with goodies from the magic money tree or promises for greater social equality.

But what does it mean for the UK housing market? Jeremy Corbyn has floated several ideas that would impact housing: allowing tenants to buy their homes from private landlords, possibly at a discount to the market value, and scrapping exemptions from capital gains tax.

Katie Martin highlighted the continuing threat to the value of sterling, although that should bring cheer to buyers with dollar-based purchasing power who are snapping up London’s Brexit bargains.

Schuss now

When I was a student in Scotland, I would occasionally slope off for a day’s skiing (clearly this was before tuition fees). To access the slopes at Glencoe required walking up the mountain on wooden duckboards — in ski boots, carrying skis — and sitting in a creaking, slow one-person ski-lift. In some Alpine resorts today, they have heated chairlifts and at Hochgurgl (below) there’s even a gondola ski lift with waiters serving champagne.

Anyone looking to buy a chalet should take note of this “arms race” in resort infrastructure. In one Swiss resort, Grimentz, where a link was added to a higher-altitude resort, an agent noted that “apartment prices increased by 17 per cent since the lift went in”.

Owners in Andermatt will be hoping for the same uplift. The Swiss town is undergoing €1.6bn of investment. As well as a linked ski area and a huge increase in the number of apartments and hotels, the resort also has a ski train with an après-ski party carriage. All aboard!

The Après-Ski train © Valentin Luthiger

Staying with skiing, ski chalet architecture is reaching new heights of design, thanks to technical innovations and environmental concerns. Check out Ido Vock’s pick of the best.

Kentish Town’s black run

This chart looks rather like a ski slope.

But it’s an illustration of how property prices in London’s Kentish Town have fallen, dragged down by the wider market woes.

It’s hard to feel glum though in a room with these magnificent windows. Yours for £1.1m from The Modern House.

Chalet chic

We have a round-up of the most stylish items to decorate your ski home. How about this for a log store?

Luke Edward Hall tackles the guest bedroom this week. “I very much like the idea of creating a kind of fantasy for guests to enjoy — an escape from ordinary, everyday life.”

Or if you have ever been a guest at Soho House and would like to recreate the look of the private members’ clubs at home, How To Spend It has an interview with Vicky Charles, its head of interior design.

Heaps of advice

Matthew Wilson knew it was time to tackle his compost heap when it had grown to “the size of two king-size beds”. So he bought a worm farm and a hot bin to explore other methods of composting. Here is where worms live.

Much of Matthew’s household waste goes in one or the other — fish bones, weeds, cardboard, coffee grounds — and the virtuous circle recycles it all into the garden. With these methods of composting, he says his municipal green waste bin has been empty for much of the year. And he has a family of worms to keep him company as well.

Unlucky for some

Just when you thought there would be no more mention of the election, it is worth noting that the day after it we will be waking up on Friday 13th, supposedly the unluckiest day of the calendar. And superstition plays its own part in house sales. If your house number is 13 you might find it harder to sell, or have to accept a lower offer than your neighbour. Keep your fingers crossed that everything will work out just fine.

