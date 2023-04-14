All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the connection, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

Which hip-hop act had a worldwide hit in 1991 called “Set Adrift on Memory Bliss”?

What was the first in the series of novels featuring Jack Aubrey and Stephen Maturin?

Which low-cost British airline collapsed in 2017, leaving more than 100,000 passengers stranded abroad?

What’s the two-word phrase for the tuning pegs on a guitar?

Which video artist won the 1999 Turner Prize, prior to launching a career in film?

What was the code name for the 1944 Allied invasion of western Europe?

Which American TV host, who died in 2021, married eight times?

What’s the largest species of penguin?

Which cricket ground is the home of the world’s oldest sporting museum?