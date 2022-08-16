The moment you indulge in self-congratulation, the bridge gods conspire to put you down. A hand’s end is the only fitting time for discreet nod of satisfaction.

Bidding

Dealer: East

E/W Game

North East South West — NB 1NT NB 3S NB 3NT

In a closely fought teams match, one team ended in 4S by North. East led 5♣ to West’s ace, 4♣ was returned to East’s king, and a third club led and ruffed. When West then switched to 10♥, both K♥ and A♦ had to be lost.

At the second table South, lacking both shape, and the aces and kings vital for suit contracts, sensibly eschewed the 8-card spade fit, and settled for 3NT. When West led 10♥, declarer was a good enough player to recognise that 3NT looked considerably more promising than 4S. Sadly, there his power ended. He carelessly played low from dummy, East won K♥ and switched promptly to his own long suit. Once again 5♣ ran to A♣, a club was returned to K♣, and a third club played. Now, when declarer pushed out A♦, East cashed a total of four club tricks

3NT could and should make. South keeps ahead of the race to establish the long suits. He must rise with A♥ at trick one — he still has a stopper — and push out A♦ before East-West break open the club suit. Now, ten tricks come home for healthy positive swing and, then, South can sit back and admire his fine judgment.

