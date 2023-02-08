The US dollar loses its crown
We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest Behind the Money news every morning.
The dollar dominated last year as the US Federal Reserve raised interest rates quicker than other countries to tame inflation. But the so-called “king dollar” has shifted recently. FT Capital Markets Correspondent Kate Duguid dives into how the greenback has been toppled from its throne and what that means for the rest of the world.
For further reading:
US dollar hits reverse gear as Fed cedes rate-rise ‘driver’s seat’
Dollar touches 7-month low as Fed rate rise expectations slide
The downturn in the dollar is not just about rates
Emerging market governments raise $40bn in January borrowing binge
On Twitter, follow Kate Duguid (@kateduguid) and Michela Tindera (@mtindera07)
Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com
Comments