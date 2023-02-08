The dollar dominated last year as the US Federal Reserve raised interest rates quicker than other countries to tame inflation. But the so-called “king dollar” has shifted recently. FT Capital Markets Correspondent Kate Duguid dives into how the greenback has been toppled from its throne and what that means for the rest of the world.

For further reading:

US dollar hits reverse gear as Fed cedes rate-rise ‘driver’s seat’

Dollar touches 7-month low as Fed rate rise expectations slide

The downturn in the dollar is not just about rates

Emerging market governments raise $40bn in January borrowing binge

On Twitter, follow Kate Duguid (@kateduguid) and Michela Tindera (@mtindera07)

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com