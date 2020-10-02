Trump’s virus poses new risks in US election

President Donald Trump’s positive test for coronavirus has added a new layer of uncertainty to what was already the most turbulent and unpredictable US election for decades. To have a president in isolation, even if not incapacitated, has implications for security and the functioning of US government at the best of times — let alone a month before polling day in a bitterly fought election. Yet despite Mr Trump’s attempts to cast doubt on them, America’s institutions and its constitution remain robust enough — provided all other players in the political system stick to the rules — to deal with whatever consequences his infection may bring. This news organisation, meanwhile, joins all those wishing the president and the first lady a full and speedy recovery.