Protesters kneel, Merkel stumbles and Iraqi Kurds dream

© Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Taking the knee Washington Redskins players kneel and link arms as the US national anthem is played before their NFL game against the Oakland Raiders. Pre-game protests took place across the country in defiance of President Donald Trump

© Christian Mang/Reuters

Poster girl Workers in Berlin remove a campaign billboard of Angela Merkel after the elections in Germany. The CDU leader was re-elected chancellor for a fourth term but her party slumped to its lowest share of the national vote since 1949, leaving her authority diminished

© Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Making their mark People wait to enter a voting station in Erbil, northern Iraq. Despite threats from neighbouring countries, the referendum went ahead and 93 per cent voted in favour of independence for Iraqi Kurdistan

© Rodi Said/Reuters

Ravaged Raqqa A fighter from the Syrian Democratic Forces stands amid the rubble of damaged buildings in Raqqa, Syria, as the battle to recapture the former Isis stronghold continues

© Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

Back on the water Sir Malcolm Campbell’s hydroplane powerboat Bluebird K3 is given a test run on Bewl Water, Kent, south-east England, after its restoration

© Yasin Akgul/AFP/Getty

Reunion embrace Turkish journalist Kadri Gursel kisses his wife after his release from prison in Istanbul, having spent 330 days in custody for allegedly ‘helping a terrorist organisation’

© AP Photo/Ben Curtis

Under fire Opposition protesters scatter as police fire tear gas during a demonstration in downtown Nairobi, Kenya. The dispute centres on how the re-run presidential election is due to be conducted

© AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati

Uneasy calm A man watches Mount Agung volcano at a temple in Karangasem, Bali. Warnings that the volcano on the Indonesian island is set to erupt have led tens of thousands to evacuate the area

Ready to fly A model wearing a creation by British designer John Galliano as part of his Spring/Summer 2018 women’s ready-to-wear collection show for Maison Margiela fashion house during Paris Fashion Week

© James Akena/Reuters

Political skirmish Opposition lawmakers fight with plain-clothes security personnel in Uganda’s parliament in Kampala, in protest against a proposed bill that would allow President Yoweri Museveni to extend his 31-year rule

© Cathal McNaughton/Reuters

Displaced child An albino Rohingya refugee in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh. He is one of more than 400,000 people who have fled persecution in neighbouring Myanmar

© Jonathan Drake/Reuters

Maria aftermath A main road still blocked with debris on the island of St Croix almost a week after Hurricane Maria caused devastation across the US Virgin Islands

© Charlie Bibby/FT

Red mantra Supporters welcome Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn to the stage during his keynote speech at the party’s annual conference in Brighton, England

© Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters

Forces bash Members of South Korea’s Special Warfare Command demonstrate their taekwondo skills ahead of a celebration to mark the 69th anniversary of the country’s Armed Forces Day in Pyeongtaek

© Marin Meissner/AP

Football fervour Supporters light fireworks before a Europa League football match between Cologne and Red Star Belgrade in Germany

© Anatoly Maltsev/EPA

Lenin scrubs up A worker cleans a statue of Vladimir Lenin during preparations for the 100th anniversary of the 1917 Bolshevik revolution in St Petersburg, Russia

© Dan Kitwood/Getty

Up in the air Students in Barcelona wave pro-independence flags while standing over an air vent as they demonstrate against the Spanish government’s efforts to stop Catalonia’s referendum on independence

© Russell Cheyne/Reuters

Snapping Rubens People take pictures on their mobile phones of the lost Rubens masterpiece ‘George Villiers’ on show at Kelvingrove art gallery in Glasgow, Scotland

© AFP/Getty Images

Seaside prayer Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men pray on the seafront in the Israeli city of Herzliya, near Tel Aviv, while performing the ‘Tashlich’ ritual

© Pascal Rossignol/Reuters

Jobs on the line? CGT labour union workers struggle with French police during a demonstration at rail group Alstom’s plant in Petite-Foret, France