Protesters kneel, Merkel stumbles and Iraqi Kurds dream

Taking the knee Washington Redskins players kneel and link arms as the US national anthem is played before their NFL game against the Oakland Raiders. Pre-game protests took place across the country in defiance of President Donald Trump
Poster girl Workers in Berlin remove a campaign billboard of Angela Merkel after the elections in Germany. The CDU leader was re-elected chancellor for a fourth term but her party slumped to its lowest share of the national vote since 1949, leaving her authority diminished
Making their mark People wait to enter a voting station in Erbil, northern Iraq. Despite threats from neighbouring countries, the referendum went ahead and 93 per cent voted in favour of independence for Iraqi Kurdistan
Ravaged Raqqa A fighter from the Syrian Democratic Forces stands amid the rubble of damaged buildings in Raqqa, Syria, as the battle to recapture the former Isis stronghold continues
Back on the water Sir Malcolm Campbell’s hydroplane powerboat Bluebird K3 is given a test run on Bewl Water, Kent, south-east England, after its restoration
Reunion embrace Turkish journalist Kadri Gursel kisses his wife after his release from prison in Istanbul, having spent 330 days in custody for allegedly ‘helping a terrorist organisation’
Under fire Opposition protesters scatter as police fire tear gas during a demonstration in downtown Nairobi, Kenya. The dispute centres on how the re-run presidential election is due to be conducted
Uneasy calm A man watches Mount Agung volcano at a temple in Karangasem, Bali. Warnings that the volcano on the Indonesian island is set to erupt have led tens of thousands to evacuate the area
Ready to fly A model wearing a creation by British designer John Galliano as part of his Spring/Summer 2018 women’s ready-to-wear collection show for Maison Margiela fashion house during Paris Fashion Week
Political skirmish Opposition lawmakers fight with plain-clothes security personnel in Uganda’s parliament in Kampala, in protest against a proposed bill that would allow President Yoweri Museveni to extend his 31-year rule
Displaced child An albino Rohingya refugee in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh. He is one of more than 400,000 people who have fled persecution in neighbouring Myanmar
Maria aftermath A main road still blocked with debris on the island of St Croix almost a week after Hurricane Maria caused devastation across the US Virgin Islands
Red mantra Supporters welcome Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn to the stage during his keynote speech at the party’s annual conference in Brighton, England
Forces bash Members of South Korea’s Special Warfare Command demonstrate their taekwondo skills ahead of a celebration to mark the 69th anniversary of the country’s Armed Forces Day in Pyeongtaek
Football fervour Supporters light fireworks before a Europa League football match between Cologne and Red Star Belgrade in Germany
Lenin scrubs up A worker cleans a statue of Vladimir Lenin during preparations for the 100th anniversary of the 1917 Bolshevik revolution in St Petersburg, Russia
Up in the air Students in Barcelona wave pro-independence flags while standing over an air vent as they demonstrate against the Spanish government’s efforts to stop Catalonia’s referendum on independence
Snapping Rubens People take pictures on their mobile phones of the lost Rubens masterpiece ‘George Villiers’ on show at Kelvingrove art gallery in Glasgow, Scotland
Seaside prayer Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men pray on the seafront in the Israeli city of Herzliya, near Tel Aviv, while performing the ‘Tashlich’ ritual
Jobs on the line? CGT labour union workers struggle with French police during a demonstration at rail group Alstom’s plant in Petite-Foret, France