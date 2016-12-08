When trimming is not tapering, the Opec of the maple syrup industry and how the second world war could end next week

Sign up to receive FirstFT by email here

The dollar gained, the euro sank, Bund yields wobbled and Asia reflected after the European Central Bank said it would continue quantitative easing while scaling back the amount of bonds that it buys. The ECB said it would extend its stimulus programme by at least nine months — until the end of 2017 — as the eurozone prepares to weather a year of uncertainty.

ECB president Mario Draghi also insisted his trimming was not ‘tapering’. Until former US Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke mentioned it, tapering was a word rarely heard outside barber shops writes the FT’s Claire Jones . Then it roiled global financial markets and threw the Fed off course, so little wonder Mr Draghi was adamant (“It’s not even been on the table”) scaling back was not the same thing. The market reaction suggests investors did not buy it. (FT)

In the news

Puzder picked for labour post Donald Trump wants to appoint as his labour secretary the chief executive of a fast-food company who is an outspoken opponent of raising the minimum wage, setting the stage for a fight with US unions. Andrew Puzder is also prone to the occasional streak of political incorrectness. Separately, in another sign of his unorthodox approach, the president-elect intends to stay on as executive producer of Celebrity Apprentice. (FT, NYT, WaPo)

Davis rebuffed City over Brexit transition David Davis, Britain’s Brexit secretary, said he was “not really interested” in a transitional deal to cushion Britain from the effects of Brexit and that he would consider one only in order to “be kind” to the EU. Here is the full leaked memo. (FT)

Space Age hero dies John Glenn, the homespun, freckled Midwestern boy who became a national hero as the first American to orbit the earth and who was later a four-term US Democratic senator from Ohio and presidential candidate, has died at the age of 95. (FT)

How to be an overnight success Japan’s economy has grown by 6.3 per cent overnight after it became the latest country to apply new UN standards for compiling national accounts. (FT)

Aleppo ceasefire Russia has raised hopes of a deal to end the fighting in Aleppo after vetoing a truce proposal earlier in the week at the UN Security Council. Days of contradictory diplomatic signalling between the US and Russia underline a growing sense of confusion that is being fuelled by Syrian regime advances and the US presidential transition. (FT, Al-Monitor)

Not so friendly Facebook Two of Silicon Valley’s most prominent leaders, Mark Zuckerberg and Marc Andreessen, have been accused of co-operating behind the scenes to prioritise the Facebook founder’s control over the company at the expense of ordinary investors. Court filings also suggest Mr Zuckerberg may intend to pursue a government career. (FT, Guardian)

It’s a big day for

South Korea The country’s opposition parties will vote on whether to impeach scandal-stricken President Park Geun-hye. (FT)

US data The Index of Consumer Sentiment will be released, providing a further gauge of consumer confidence in the wake of Donald Trump’s election.

Food for thought

China’s Davos opportunity Set against Donald Trump’s embrace of “America First” trade and security policies, Beijing’s call for a “new model of international relations” no longer looks like an attempt to overturn the western liberal order, writes the FT’s Philip Stephens. (FT)

Keep the Washington line open BlackRock was arguably the biggest single winner in finance after the financial crisis. But can chief executive Larry Fink, a life-long Democrat and Hillary Clinton supporter, continue BlackRock’s success during the Donald Trump presidency? (FT)

Hot tub time machine At a hot springs summit next week, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Russian President Vladimir Putin may finally end the second world war. (ForeignPolicy)

One month on There is no denying that the reaction in financial markets since Donald Trump’s election victory has been seismic. Here are the winners and losers since the result was called. (FT)

LuxLeaks redux The so-called LuxLeaks scandal, which shone a spotlight on how multinationals used Luxembourg to avoid EU tax laws, is rearing its head again. A former PwC employee and whistleblower, long the forgotten face in the tax scandal, is determined to finally clear his name. (FT, Politico)

The Opec of maple syrup It is time everyone knew about FPAQ, the Canadian group that controls 72 per cent of the world’s supply. An investigation into how its methods may have led to one of the greatest agricultural crimes in history. (Vanity Fair)

Video of the day

