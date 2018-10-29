Logo for FT News in Focus podcast

News features and analysis from Financial Times reporters around the world. FT News in Focus is produced by Fiona Symon.

Print this page

Environmentalists fear Brazil's incoming president Jair Bolsonaro will relax curbs on deforestation and the result will be an assault on the rainforest that helps regulate the earth's atmosphere. Leslie Hook talks to Joseph Leahy about why the forest may be at risk under Brazil's new president, and at an ambitious plan to map the DNA sequences of species in the Amazon basin that could help preserve the forest.


Contributors: Josh Noble, weekend news editor, Leslie Hook, environment correspondent and Joseph Leahy, Brazil bureau chief. Producer: Fiona Symon

Get alerts on when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2018. All rights reserved.

Comments have not been enabled for this podcast.

Follow the topics in this podcast