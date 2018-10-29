Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Environmentalists fear Brazil's incoming president Jair Bolsonaro will relax curbs on deforestation and the result will be an assault on the rainforest that helps regulate the earth's atmosphere. Leslie Hook talks to Joseph Leahy about why the forest may be at risk under Brazil's new president, and at an ambitious plan to map the DNA sequences of species in the Amazon basin that could help preserve the forest.





Contributors: Josh Noble, weekend news editor, Leslie Hook, environment correspondent and Joseph Leahy, Brazil bureau chief. Producer: Fiona Symon