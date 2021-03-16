Claer catches up with Roseanna, who was struggling to keep her small business going in lockdown

Claer catches up with 30-year-old jewellery designer Roseanna Croft. When they spoke last October, her small business was reeling from the impact of coronavirus and cancelled weddings. Money Clinic experts advised Roseanna on accessing financial support, and finding a new direction for her business under lockdown. Five months on, has she managed to hammer out her financial issues? The experts were Suli Breaks, the entrepreneur, poet and presenter of the 7even Figures Business podcast, and Andy Chamberlain, head of policy at the Association of Independent Professionals and the Self Employed. The original podcast was released on Nov 10th 2020.

