Big carmakers join forces to build electric charging network

Ford and the big three German carmakers announced they have begun building a fast-charging network for electric vehicles in Europe, a joint effort that underscores the coming shift to battery powered cars.

The Munich-based joint venture, called Ionity, was created a year ago by BMW, Daimler, the Volkswagen Group and Ford.

The group said on Friday it will establish 400 fast-charging stations across the continent by 2020, making it the biggest project of its kind among traditional carmakers, which traditionally play no role in fuelling cars they sell.

Michael Hajesch, who since 2012 has been a senior expert in e-mobility for BMW, has been named chief executive. He said the network would play “an essential role” in establishing the infrastructure needed for EVs to thrive, beginning with 20 stations this year on big roads in Germany, Norway and Austria, at intervals of 120km.

Analysts question the seriousness of the project. The goal of the four carmakers of creating 400 EV charging stations by 2020 compares with Tesla, the American EV start-up, already having 361 “supercharger” stations in Europe, each with an average of seven charging points, according to EV-Volumes.

“It’s not the most ambitious goal, but it’s a first step,” said Marc-René Tonn, analyst at Warburg Research. “E-mobility is just starting to kick off. We don’t have so many EVs on the road and there still won’t be many by 2020.”

A person involved in the project said a “brand-agnostic approach” to EV infrastructure was a significant development.

Each station will offer a capacity of 350 kilowatts, greater than the input capacity on any EV today. The current industry standard is just 50kW.

Ionity said the higher capacities would “significantly reduce charging times compared to existing systems”. For instance, 800-volt cars such as the Porsche Mission E, due out in 2019, will be able to recharge from zero to 80 per cent in 15 minutes.

By comparison, the “second generation” Tesla superchargers have a capacity of up to 145kW. Elon Musk, Tesla chief executive, has talked of a third generation of 350kW or more.

Viktor Irle, analyst at EV-Volumes, welcomed the development as carmakers grapple with the question of whether they are supposed to be energy providers.

“Tesla look at themselves as an energy company, producing their own electricity with solar panels,” he said. “The question is whether a traditional automaker is going to play the same role or stick with building cars.”

The announcement comes three weeks after Royal Dutch Shell agreed to buy NewMotion, a network of 30,000 home charging points across Europe, signifying that even the biggest oil companies recognise the potential for exponential growth in EVs.