FT ranking specialists delved into the 2022 masters in management (MiM) data, exploring business school strengths and weaknesses, gender balance, international diversity and the impact of internships.

We also take a closer look at alumni in finance and banking — the most popular sectors — and how a MiM compares with a masters in finance for alumni salaries and career progression three years on.

General management, international business and finance are the subjects in which alumni said business schools performed best, while law, fintech and IT/computing were seen as the weakest areas.

Business schools in Europe have the most gender-balanced cohorts, while globally an average of 46 per cent of students at participating schools in the 2022 ranking were female. On average, schools in the US and Canada have had more female than male students since 2018.

UK schools have the highest percentage of international MiM students, dropping below 80 per cent only once since 2018. An average of 41 per cent of students at participating schools worldwide were international.

Finance/banking is the most popular area of work for MiM graduates, closely followed by consultancy and then IT/Telecoms. More than half of alumni at ranked schools went into these sectors.

In most regions, early career alumni who went into the finance sector after a masters in finance (MiF) course earned more than MiM alumni three years later. This chart and the one below are based on analysis of alumni of schools that featured in both the FT’s MiF and MiM 2022 rankings.

This chart shows the number of seniority score points by which alumni roles rose on average. Seniority scores are calculated by analysing how far alumni have risen in seniority, and by size of company. (The chief executive of a company with 50,000+ employees receives the highest score of 100, while an unemployed alumnus receives none.) There was no change in MiF seniority in US/Canada.

Alumni who completed an internship during their MiM earn higher salaries on average than those who did not. Alumni who were offered a job during that internship are the most likely to earn a high salary, and of those, graduates who studied in schools in the Asia/Pacific region earn most of all.