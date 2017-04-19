UK election campaign: what does it mean for your money?

After Theresa May’s decision to call a snap UK election, attention has turned to the potential impact on investors, homeowners, pensioners and savers. Market reaction will be one factor shaping the outlook for personal finances; another will be the prospect of parties revising previous manifesto commitments on tax, investment and pensions as they look to the next Parliament.

What does this mean for the pound?

Sterling has bounced, with the pound hitting a five-month high and climbing by 2.7 per cent. This is a sharp reversal of proceedings following the UK’s vote to leave the EU, which caused the pound to drop sharply.

The positive mood in currency markets has left some investors confused, however. “I was surprised by the surge in the pound, because elections normally mean uncertainty, which is bad for currency,” said Eric Lonergan, fund manager at M&G Investments. “The only interpretation that makes any sense to me is that the currency markets are saying the Tories will be returned with a majority . . . and Parliament will do as it’s told.”

How has the stock market reacted?

Stock markets have also broadly reversed their immediate post-referendum trends. Back in June the FTSE 100 index rose as investors bought shares in companies with overseas exposure, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 fell. The key difference between the two is related to currency: the blue-chip index makes about 70 per cent of its earnings in dollars or euros, while the FTSE 250 is much more exposed to sterling.

As a rule of thumb, a weaker pound benefits the FTSE 100, while a stronger pound benefits the domestically focused FTSE 250. While both indices fell yesterday as investors tried to position themselves, today the blue-chip index has continued to fall while the mid-caps have begun to bounce back.

What should I do?

It might help to ignore everyone’s predictions, according to Justin Urquhart Stewart, chief executive officer of Seven Investment Management. Fund managers did not expect the UK to vote to leave the EU or for Donald Trump to win the US election, he said. “Just when everyone is facing one way, then it is usually time to look the other way and manage the risks of exactly the opposite,” he said.

What do we know about tax?

The Conservatives have an opportunity to scrap the “five-year tax lock” — a pledge not to raise the rates of income tax, national insurance and VAT — introduced in 2015. This promise, along with undertakings to increase income tax thresholds, has boxed in the Treasury, greatly reducing its freedom of manoeuvre. But there is likely to be pressure to renew at least some of these commitments, particularly given the recent row over proposals to increase the tax paid by the self-employed.

Labour has said it will target “rich” people earning more than £70,000-£80,000 for higher taxes, as well as pushing up the top rate of tax for those earning at least £150,000 by 5p to 50p. It plans to make public the tax returns of those earning more than £1m a year and double the number of HMRC staff investigating wealthy tax avoiders. It has also said it would develop policies that shift the tax burden away from workers to those who hold wealth. It would also put VAT on private school fees.

The Liberal Democrats say they want to “make the wealthiest pay their fair share” by clamping down on tax dodging and ensuring that unearned wealth is taxed more aggressively than earned incomes. They also want a tax system that encourages low and middle earners to save for their retirement.

What are the key pension issues for the election?

The state pension and tax relief are likely to be key battlegrounds. On the state pension, the costly triple lock on the state pension guarantees that pensioner income will rise by the higher of average earnings, prices or 2.5 per cent. Before the election announcement, the Conservatives had pledged to keep the triple lock in place until 2020, in spite of growing pressure to scrap the guarantee.

The party now faces a tricky choice, since Labour has pledged to retain the triple lock if elected. Malcolm McLean, senior consultant with Barnett Waddingham, the actuarial firm, said: “They will be wary, of course, of losing some of the grey vote, bearing in mind that Labour has already committed itself to renewing the lock, should they be elected, until 2025.”

FT Politics podcast Special: Theresa May calls a snap general election With Janan Ganesh, George Parker and Miranda Green of the Financial Times. Presented by Sebastian Payne.

The option for Mrs May to end a current commitment not to increase tax, national insurance or VAT also has implications for pensions. “This opens the door for changes being made to pension tax reliefs and allowances,” Mr McLean said.

Sir Steve Webb, former pensions minister, said radical reforms to pensions tax relief will be more likely if the Conservatives are re-elected with a bigger majority.

“A key question is whether the parties will have time to put detailed plans in their manifestos or whether we will get vague promises of reviews with all the detailed work done after the election,” said Sir Steve, who is now director of policy with Royal London, the mutual insurer.

What’s been the reaction in the housing market?

Property market experts were sanguine about the potential of the election to damp activity over the next seven weeks. “It’s a pretty short run in and I think most people expect a straightforward majority for the Conservatives,” said Stephen Johnson, managing director of commercial lending at Shawbrook Bank.

A survey of 1,000 home buyers and sellers by online agent eMoov on Tuesday found a majority appeared unmoved by the election or its outcome: 57 per cent of sellers and 59 per cent of buyers would go ahead with their planned transaction regardless.

But others said they would advise clients to hedge against uncertainty by putting decisions on hold where that was possible. “You’ve only got to wait seven weeks,” said Gary Festa, executive director at mortgage broker HFM Columbus. “Sit tight and see which way this goes.”

What about housing policy?

Having published their housing white paper this year, the Conservatives are likely to reinforce its prescriptions on boosting housing supply by pushing local authorities and developers to speed up building efforts and supporting new areas of the market such as large-scale build-to-rent.

Labour has pledged to build new council properties, scrap the Right to Buy policy in England and boost the construction of “affordable” homes for first-time buyers.