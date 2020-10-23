All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the link, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

Opened in 1997, what was the biggest public building constructed in Britain in the 20th century? Which fictional character is the widow of Charles Hamilton and Frank Kennedy? Which throne was the symbol of the Persian and Iranian shahs? Who comes fourth in this sequence: Patricia Booker, Anna Maria Torv, Wendi Deng, . . .? © Historical Images Archive/Alamy According to Jesus (above) in a New Testament parable, what is the smallest of all seeds? What kind of fruit is dried to make a prune? What’s the first line of the Shakespearean soliloquy that ends, “The bell invites me./ Hear it not, Duncan, for it is a knell/ That summons thee to heaven or to hell”? In the nursery rhyme “Rub-a-dub-dub”, who is the third man in the tub? Which 1966 album begins with “Taxman” and ends with “Tomorrow Never Knows”? What pejorative 19th-century nickname for the poor Manhattan neighbourhood of Clinton is still in use today, despite 21st-century gentrification?

