Apple is stepping up efforts to develop its own search technology

Apple is stepping up efforts to develop its own search technology, Boris Johnson’s plan to flout international law over Brexit is set to be blocked by the House of Lords, LVMH is in talks to renegotiate its $16.6bn takeover of US jeweller Tiffany. Plus, the FT’s Kiran Stacey will explain why US Senators are going after big social media groups ahead of the US presidential election.





Apple developing alternative to Google search

Boris Johnson faces Brexit defeat at key moment

Zuckerberg backs reform of legal protections for social media

