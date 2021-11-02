Best of Life of a Song FT.com is free to read all day on Wednesday November 3. Here’s a taste of Life of a Song, our ever-popular music column about the stories behind well-known tracks Ain’t No Love in the Heart of the City — a soul track indelibly linked with a hair metal bandThe song first recorded by Bobby ‘Blue’ Bland in 1974 became a Whitesnake staple Bam Bam — said to be the most sampled reggae song of all timeSister Nancy’s 1982 track has reappeared in the music of Kanye West, Jay-Z and BeyoncéBand on the Run — how Paul McCartney came back from the wildernessRecorded with his band Wings in challenging conditions, the song reflected the former Beatle’s new-found sense of freedomThe Boxer — Simon & Garfunkel’s hit was a cry of frustrationThe duo’s 1969 story of a battered songwriter became an anthem for the agesNightclubbing — how Iggy Pop and David Bowie created a stone-cold classicThe icy 1977 track went on to be covered by greats such as Grace Jones