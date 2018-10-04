Social media posts of emptied bags and snaking customs queues at Shanghai airport have stoked fears of an intensified state crackdown on China’s “daigou” re-sale industry and triggered a market sell-off of Japan’s biggest cosmetic makers.

Shares in Shiseido, the Japanese company whose shampoos and skincare products are among the most popular purchases by visiting Chinese tourists, fell as much as 6.2 per cent in Thursday trading. Stocks in its close rival, Kao, were also heavily sold off while other stocks hit included Matsumoto Kiyoshi, a cosmetics and drugs retailer beloved of Chinese tourists and Isetan Mitsukoshi, Japan’s largest department store group.

The images of Chinese tourists returning from overseas during this week’s Golden Week holiday, appeared to show full luggage searches for tour groups suspected of exceeding their personal allowances for imported goods. The airport checks revived fears that Beijing might introduce a tax on duty-free products.

The inspections were interpreted by investors as an escalation of the Chinese government’s crackdown on the daigou industry, in which a network of Chinese tourists and Chinese nationals living overseas sells on highly sought-after consumer goods purchased abroad at prices lower than in shops in China.

“We haven’t had any extreme cases yet in our network, but we fear that the days of daigou are numbered,” said Ms Guo, a woman from Nanjing who participates in a group of daigou shoppers on tours to Taiwan.

Bain & Company, the consultancy, forecast earlier this year that growth of luxury goods sales in China would rebound to at least 20 per cent this year, and cited the government’s crackdown on daigou as one of the factors driving sales. The Chinese government also lowered import duties on a range of consumer goods late last year, offering domestic consumers an incentive for making more purchases at home rather than chasing lower prices abroad.

The Shanghai airport pictures, which went viral and were reported by online media, spooked investors in Japan already on high alert for any threat to the spending habits of inbound visitors from mainland China and Hong Kong — a category of high-spending tourist currently arriving at a rate of about 30,000 per day.

Chinese tourist consumption in Japan generated Y1.2tn ($10.5bn) in 2017 and, since 2014, has contributed an average 0.1 percentage points to Japan’s real GDP growth (quarter on quarter, annualised).

Entire stock investment strategies have been constructed around the expected growth of inbound tourism to Japan, which has surged from about 7m visitors a year in 2005 to an estimated 30m a year by the end of 2018. That growth, which is expected to continue rising through the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and beyond, is heavily driven by Chinese, who accounted for roughly 26 per cent of the total. Their share of tourist consumption, meanwhile, is 33 per cent.

Because it has provided such an unexpected fillip to the Japanese economy and stock market, investors have become highly sensitive to perceived threats to inbound tourism. Natural disasters, including the recent storm that closed the main international airport in Osaka, have triggered various sell-offs of tourism stocks.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs published a report in August that calculated the risks of different macroeconomic scenarios including currency fluctuations and Chinese stock market routs. Further weakening of the renminbi from its August levels, combined with a 1 percentage point dip in per capita GDP could produce a 16 per cent decline in Chinese tourist spending in Japan, said the report.

Chinese customs said policy had not changed, and checks during the holiday were just part of normal practice.