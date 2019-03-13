Frontis Governance, the Italian proxy advisory firm, has recommended that Telecom Italia shareholders vote against the proposals of Vivendi at a meeting at the end of the month as the battle for control of the telecoms company continues to rage.

Vivendi is Telecom Italia’s largest shareholder with almost 24 per cent of the shares but lost control of the board last year after shareholders backed the nominations by Elliott, the US hedge fund, which had built a stake.

Vivendi has since moved to oust five members of the Telecom Italia board after accusing them of a “lack of independence”. It has strengthened its criticism of the US investor, which has a 9.4 per cent stake, in recent days. The French conglomerate has alleged that the Elliott-nominated board members conducted “shadow board meetings” and that the hedge fund has control of the board.

Frontis, a partner of French proxy adviser ECGS, said in a note seen by the Financial Times, that there have been “breaches of governance” at Telecom Italia’s board level, reflecting Vivendi’s accusations, but said that it had “ even more serious concerns over the attempt of Vivendi to reassume control of Telecom Italia’s Board”. It cited a host of previous conflict of interest and bad governance practices when Vivendi had control and recommended voting against Vivendi’s proposal at a meeting on the 29th of March.

It is the second proxy advisory service to recommend voting against Vivendi’s boardroom putsch this week after ISS did so on Tuesday.

Vivendi declined to comment.