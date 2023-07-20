This is an audio transcript of the Unhedged podcast episode: ‘The private credit boom’

Ethan Wu

Since the 2008 financial crisis, there’ve been a lot of bank regulations. So finance activities moved from the banks to things that are not banks. One particularly fast-growing part of the non-bank sector is private credit, which you may have heard a lot about.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

And indeed, one of the biggest players in private credit, Blackstone, just today hit a big milestone: $1tn in assets under management. It’s got a lot of people asking, what’s private credit again? Today on the show, we’ll tell you.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

This is Unhedged, the markets and finance show from the Financial Times and Pushkin. I’m reporter Ethan Wu here in New York, joined by master of the shadows, Alexandra Scaggs.

Alexandra Scaggs

(Laughter) Oh, that is going on my business card.

Ethan Wu

Master of the shadows and Alphaville reporter.

Alexandra Scaggs

Yes.

Ethan Wu

Yeah. So, Alex. OK. Private credit. I think this is a thing that’s a little hard to talk about just because people may not have, like, an intuition for it, but I think it’s worth underlining the growth, right? Like when something grows a lot in finance, people get excited, people get worried. And I mean, in 10 years, private credit has gone from something like $600bn — which, you know, may be midsized part of the financial system — to $1.5tn. So it’s more than doubled in 10 years. It’s just astonishing.

Alexandra Scaggs

Yeah, it’s been really wild to see how much it’s grown. And I think a big part of that is bank regulations, like you mentioned. One of the most interesting things to me about private credit is really who uses it.

Ethan Wu

Mm-hmm.

Alexandra Scaggs

So, like, if you’re a super-small business, if you have like a start-up coffee shop, you’re, like, going to your uncle (Ethan laughs) or, like, family, you know . . .

Ethan Wu

Yeah.

Alexandra Scaggs

Somebody with a lot of money. If you are Apple, you go to JPMorgan. But there’s a lot of space in between those two markets and the companies that are sort of in this kind of mix tend to be a little bit smaller, maybe like a few hundred employees. One example of that kind of company is Melissa & Doug, which make kids’ toys, which I didn’t know what it was until, like, a couple of years ago and I saw they were taking out loans. And another one is a Kentucky company called Big Ass Fans.

Ethan Wu

What do they sell?

Alexandra Scaggs

It’s a mystery. (Ethan laughs) Nobody knows. No, they’re wonderful. It’s a really funny name for a company. And it’s like those kinds of companies either get bought out by private equity or they wanna grow because every parent in the country needs like a puzzle or like a push toy for their kid from Melissa & Doug. Not that I would know.

Ethan Wu

Or a big-ass fan.

Alexandra Scaggs

Yeah, or a big-ass fan. That’s also very valid.

Ethan Wu

But, so, as private credit has like doubled in the past 10 years, it’s gone from we’re serving this like less-served middle chunk of the market to we’re competing with the JPMorgans of the world for this bigger business, right?

Alexandra Scaggs

Yeah, yeah. So I think there was just a big private credit loan to Bombardier, which, I mean, they make like giant like subway cars and I think aeroplanes.

Ethan Wu

Mm-hmm.

Alexandra Scaggs

So having private credit be financing that kind of business I think is really wild and really shows sort of how much it’s grown.

Ethan Wu

Yeah. And I think we should explain like maybe the connection between private equity and private credit here. And so, you know, I mentioned in the top — Blackstone, right? They’re primarily a private equity player, but they’ve also become one of the biggest players in private credit. If I’m not mistaken, their private equity business, like, does dwarf their private credit business in terms of like assets under management, but these markets have become, I think, very symbiotic. Like, private credit is tending to lend to companies that are owned by private equity.

Alexandra Scaggs

Yeah, it’s a really fascinating tension, I think.

Ethan Wu

Yeah.

Alexandra Scaggs

So Blackstone’s private credit fund has about $50bn under management, which is a lot of money, but compared to the total size of Blackstone, as you say, $1tn, it’s not giant. But it’s funny because, you know, private equity’s business model is basically, OK, let’s take on a ton of debt, take this company private and, like, see how it goes.

Ethan Wu

Yeah. Leveraged buyout.

Alexandra Scaggs

Yes. And now, all of a sudden, you’ve got these private equity players who are lending to other companies that are doing leveraged buyouts.

Ethan Wu

I think it’s worth asking here, like, what does private credit offer that, like, the big bank loans can’t, right? And, you know, it’s part of, it’s in the name. It’s private, which is to say you’ve got a handful of lenders. You can, like, call all of them on an afternoon if you needed to. If, like, you’re the borrower and you’re having, like, issues at your company, you can, like, ring up the people that lend to you. You kinda know who they are. The bank lending system for these companies involves, like, chopping up the debt and selling it on to a million people and it becomes quite complicated, and who do you talk to and your debt’s trading up and down in public markets. It’s quite messy. With a private loan, you call the people who you were pitching to originally and you kinda know who they are and, like, you know, you can get a meeting with them.

Alexandra Scaggs

Yes. So the interesting thing when it is like a smaller group of lenders and these kind of one-on-one relationships, really, and — and it is still really like a relationship business a lot of the time — it gives people more room to cut each other breaks.

Ethan Wu

Mm-hmm.

Alexandra Scaggs

The interesting thing is, though, that a lot of times the counterparty is private equity, so you can also have a little bit of room to, like, not cut each other breaks.

Ethan Wu

Yeah, yeah. And I think that the flexibility is really important because in a lot of cases, I would say, the lender and the borrower have the same interests, right? The borrowers, they’re going through some hard times, like maybe they had a few quarters of lacklustre sales. The lender doesn’t want them to default because that’s like the catastrophe scenario from the lender’s perspective. Like they’d much rather give them the room they need if they have some conviction that the business can be turned around, you know, over a certain number of quarters to just give them the time to figure it out so that they can, you know, continue getting paid on their debt. But in public markets, because it’s so dispersed, because there are so many lenders, because there’s a public ticker of like where the debt’s trading at, that becomes a lot harder to do just in practice.

Alexandra Scaggs

Yeah. I will say, though, that the other example to the, you know, the lender doesn’t want the borrower to default. The borrower doesn’t wanna default. The borrower might not wanna default and it might also want to pay its owner giant dividends. So (laughter) . . .

Ethan Wu

Yeah, yeah, yeah.

Alexandra Scaggs

There are two sides to that coin.

Ethan Wu

This is another part of it, too. It’s like the contract writing. Like in public debt markets during the low-interest rates era, borrowers had a lot of leverage. Lenders needed to get the money out there, right? So borrowers had the ability to say, you’re gonna give us some generous contract terms. It’s gonna be hard for you to place restrictions on, for example, like issuing dividends to our owners, to our shareholders, you’re not going to have a lot of recourse if we default or if, you know, our financials start looking bad. In private credit, that’s less true. They’ve been able to maintain tighter contracts from the lenders’ perspective and, you know, worse contracts from the borrowers’ perspective. And, you know, you talk to the private credit folks as we’ve been doing on the Unhedged newsletter and a lot of them will talk about our contracts are tipitty-top, you know.

Alexandra Scaggs

Yeah. (Laughter) No, it’s true. And I do think, you know, if you’re chopping up a loan and giving it to a ton of people, or if you’re buying a loan that’s been chopped up and redistributed, I mean, you don’t have time necessarily to look through the entire contract and be like, oh, there is a loophole I might not have noticed. There are a lot of lawyers that get paid a lot to do this. But I would say that the underwriter lawyers or the sponsor lawyers are often more focused (laughter) on those potential loopholes.

Ethan Wu

Yeah, no shade against the (Alexandra laughs) other lawyers. OK. We’ve laid out what private credit is, but I think we should talk about, should we worry about how much it’s grown, right? And again, to reiterate, when a thing grows a lot in finance, people worry. It’s just a natural instinct. I think there are some reasons you can imagine to be extra worried about private credit. It’s private. It’s in the shadows. You don’t know exactly what the contracts are, what the relationships are. And there could be interlinkages. You know, during 2008, there were warning signs, but no one really knew the exact extent to which lenders were connected to borrowers and what quality the collateral was, and all this other stuff, right? And I think, you know, we live in the shadow of the last crisis, no pun intended, and when you have something with the word credit in it that’s grown a lot and it’s not entirely transparent, you start to get nervous about a credit event.

Alexandra Scaggs

Yeah, absolutely. I think the things that are worrying here is that, like, basically it’s very dispersed. At least when it’s at the banks, like, regulators can see it. But here regulators can kind of see it, but kind of not. And there’s just a lot . . . it’s not as concentrated in those like central intermediaries. Of course, having it concentrated in the central intermediaries was sort of what caused the crisis in the first place in 2008 and ’09. But I do think that, you know, the sort of like dispersed nature of that market and, you know, potentially questions about banks’ exposure to private equity firms are the things that raise concern about that market.

Ethan Wu

And also I just think the newness of it, right?

Alexandra Scaggs

Yeah.

Ethan Wu

This is a sector of finance that, at least at its current scale, has not been tested by a major crisis, a major event. You could say Covid, but let’s be real — Covid was not a financial crisis. The government declared there shall not be one. And so there was not one, right?

Alexandra Scaggs

Yeah (Laughter).

Ethan Wu

And it had all the tools to do it. And obviously this wasn’t as big in 2008. I think that’s another root of the fear is, if we have a recession, if we have some other type of financial issue in the system, what happens with this untested sector? And that’s not just private credit, it’s also private equity, right?

Alexandra Scaggs

Yeah.

Ethan Wu

Which is another segment of finance that’s untested. We don’t know the interlinkages. We don’t know how this fares when people are really starting to sweat and there is like real stress in the system.

Alexandra Scaggs

I guess the other side of that argument, which, you know, is that this actually isn’t that big of a deal or it isn’t that scary — because it is a big deal, it’s like a giant market. But the argument that it isn’t that scary is mainly about who is holding the bag.

Ethan Wu

Right.

Alexandra Scaggs

Because in this case, you know, it’s end investors, it’s pension funds, who are supposed to be very sophisticated and have, you know, really good risk management in place. And I think that, you know, during the financial crisis, ’08-’09, the banks were holding the bag and that sort of took everything in the economy and just brought it to a screeching halt.

Ethan Wu

Yes.

Alexandra Scaggs

Whereas here, you know, if Calpers has a loss on 2 per cent of its funds, the consequences, I think, might be less severe.

Ethan Wu

Yes, this is a really good point. And I mean, like if you asked me, Alex, like, where do I come down on does it add risk on net to the system, does it subtract risk, I’d probably say subtract with like a great degree of humility and lack of confidence. But if I had to make a guess, I’d say subtract for exactly this reason, that the end investors in private credit — your pension funds, your endowments, your sovereign wealth funds — those are the people that are kind of ultimately on the hook if things go south. And yeah, maybe there’s some contagion. But like the ultimate, ultimate, ultimate core end investor are people with some money to lose, which I don’t think was as true in 2008 where depositors, you know, and to some extent homeowners were the end investor and these are not people with money to lose, right?

And, like, there’s also another difference, which is when you have, when you’re talking about banks. Like, banks are part of the financial system and they’re also significantly more leveraged than a private credit fund is. They’re leveraged, you know, one to 10. $1 is turned into $10 or $11, right? And with private credit, we’re talking more like $1 turn into $2 or $3. And those differences in leverage, the illiquidity of it, the fact that you’re not trading day by day on some of these loans, and, you know, the fact that investors with money to lose are sort of holding the bag at the end of the day, that makes me a little bit more sanguine about this than 2008. But again, just the fact we don’t know, just the fact it’s untested makes me very hesitant in that conclusion.

Alexandra Scaggs

And you could maybe make the argument that the leverage is shifting from the banks to companies.

Ethan Wu

Yeah.

Alexandra Scaggs

You know, ‘cause, like, these are highly levered companies that are getting these loans. So I think that the risk is definitely being dispersed. And I do think that the bag holders are, you know, eventually big institutional investors or wealth managers or, like, basically people who can afford it. It’ll be interesting to see if rising rates do start to bite, because remember, this is a floating . . . so they lend at floating rates, which means that borrowing costs go up when interest rates go up. That could start to pinch companies a lot sooner.

Ethan Wu

Yes.

Alexandra Scaggs

Than maybe it would have if they had taken like . . .

Ethan Wu

Yeah, yeah, yeah.

Alexandra Scaggs

Issued a bond.

Ethan Wu

Right.

Alexandra Scaggs

You know.

Ethan Wu

Rising rates slowed the economy so the company’s revenue was falling at the same time its interest costs are rising, so they get bit on both ends and you’re kind of . . . you’re outta luck.

Alexandra Scaggs

Exactly. And you know, and remember, private credit and pension funds aren’t the ones that employ people. Companies are.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

Ethan Wu

That’s a very good point. Listeners, are you worried about private credit? Let me know. Ethan.wu@ft.com. We’ll be back in a minute with Long/Short.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

Welcome back. This is Long/Short, that part of the show where we go long a thing we love and short a thing we hate. (Laughter) I’m stealing that from Katie Martin on Tuesday’s episode, which, you know, we were looking for a way to, like, explain to non-finance listeners, like, what long and short mean.

Alexandra Scaggs

Yeah.

Ethan Wu

Because it’s, like, intentionally jargony.

Alexandra Scaggs

Yeah.

Ethan Wu

And I was saying something like, long a thing you’re in favour of and short a thing you were against. (Alexandra laughs) It just felt clunky and I thought Katie had a very nice way of putting it.

Alexandra Scaggs

Yeah, I like that.

Ethan Wu

Anyway, Alex, I am long the dude that ran across the 38th parallel to North Korea.

Alexandra Scaggs

(Laughter)

Ethan Wu

That was so awesome.

Alexandra Scaggs

What did this dude do?

Ethan Wu

We don’t really know. I mean, like, supposedly he was in like some criminal hot water in South Korea, US soldier, and you know he was in some trouble in South Korea. He was on a tour near the 38th parallel and he just . . . apparently he was like laughing as he was doing it, according to eyewitnesses. (Alex laughs) So he’s like cackling running across the 38th parallel.

Alexandra Scaggs

I mean, if you’re gonna run across the 38th parallel, you should at least have fun.

Ethan Wu

Yeah.

Alexandra Scaggs

Does he have like, a white flag that he was waving? (Ethan laughs) I feel like that would be a good strategy.

Ethan Wu

Peace to the Korean peninsula.

Alexandra Scaggs

Yeah. (Laughter)

Ethan Wu

Yeah. All right, Alex, you short something?

Alexandra Scaggs

Yes, I am short the Economics Job Market Rumours forum.

Ethan Wu

Ooh.

Alexandra Scaggs

Yeah. So this is a really fun one. It’s basically a message board that’s really poorly moderated. No rules, all technically anonymous. And that means that economists and actual, like, academics get on here and say things that they are too scared to say in polite company under their real names. We can call it like a 4chan for economists. And part of the reason it’s gotten so, like, toxic, I guess, is the word you could use, is that everyone’s anonymous and people have been like very confident in their anonymity. And then there’s this wonderful paper out I think today and a wonderful presentation with it that basically shows that the actual protection of the IP addresses of the people posting on this forum was, like, really, really bad. So you can very easily identify the IP addresses of all the people commenting. And there is actually one of the commenters said, oh, I’ll give $1mn to anyone who can find out my IP address. And that presentation has that and then the IP address of the guy underneath it.

Ethan Wu

Amazing, amazing.

Alexandra Scaggs

It’s beautiful. An early version leaked, so I don’t know if that version is gonna get into the actual, like, official presentation, but this has leaked early on the internet and understandably, all of academia, specifically economics professors, are freaking out.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

Ethan Wu

My favourite part of that was the people on there that were associated with a Harvard IP had a lot more to say about MIT than the people with an MIT IP had to say about Harvard.

Alexandra Scaggs

They did.

Ethan Wu

That’s incredible.

Alexandra Scaggs

It really is incredible.

Ethan Wu

(Laughter) Listeners, we’ll see you back here on Tuesday for another episode of Unhedged. Catch you then.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

Unhedged is produced by Jake Harper and edited by Brian Urstadt. Our executive producer is Jacob Goldstein. We had additional help from Topher Forhecz. Cheryl Brumley is the FT’s global head of audio. Special thanks to Laura Clarke, Alastair Mackie, John Schnaars, Eric Sandler and Jess Truglia. FT Premium subscribers can get the Unhedged newsletter for free and a 90-day free trial is available to everyone else. Just go to ft.com/unhedgedoffer. I’m Ethan Wu. Thanks for listening.

[MUSIC PLAYING]