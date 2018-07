Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Denmark's biggest bank, previously a darling of the investor community, has become mired in a money laundering scandal related to the Magnitsky Case. Patrick Jenkins talks to Richard Milne, the FT's Nordic correspondent, about the scandal and what it tells us about the state of bank regulation in Europe.





