Matthew Vincent and guests discuss European banks' readiness to handle a coronavirus epidemic, whether Europe’s investment banks are in full retreat in the US, and Deutsche Bank’s compliance problems in the UK. With special guest Miles Sellick, chief executive of TheCityUK


Contrbitutors: Matthew Vincent, regulation correspondent, Katie Martin, capital markets editor, Stephen Morris, European banking correspondent, and Laura Noonan, US banking editor. Producers: Fiona Symon and Persis Love

