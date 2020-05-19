Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Positive results from the first US Covid-19 trial raised investors’ hopes of an economic rebound, Chinese self-driving car start-ups have been accelerating pilot projects as US rivals sit idle, and bond investors have hit out at the growing trend of companies reporting “earnings before coronavirus”. Plus, the FT’s Kiran Stacey explains what the latest US sanctions against Huawei mean for the Chinese telecoms company’s survival.





