Microsoft said its board has approved new share buybacks and an 11 per cent increase to the tech group’s quarterly dividend, sending shares higher late Wednesday.

Microsoft declared a quarterly dividend of 51 cents a share, up from 46 cents previously, payable to shareholders of record on November 21.

The new share repurchase program of up to $40bn has no expiration date and may be terminated at any time, the company said.

Microsoft returned $7.7bn to shareholders through share buybacks and dividends in its fourth quarter that ended in June, according to a filing with securities regulators. In fiscal 2019, it repurchased $16.8bn in shares, up from $8.6bn a year earlier.

Microsoft will hold its annual shareholders meeting on December 4.

Shares were up 1.3 per cent in after-hours trading. Microsoft has gained more than 36 per cent year-to-date.