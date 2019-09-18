Matthew Rocco in New York

Microsoft said its board has approved new share buybacks and an 11 per cent increase to the tech group’s quarterly dividend, sending shares higher late Wednesday.

Microsoft declared a quarterly dividend of 51 cents a share, up from 46 cents previously, payable to shareholders of record on November 21.

The new share repurchase program of up to $40bn has no expiration date and may be terminated at any time, the company said.

Microsoft returned $7.7bn to shareholders through share buybacks and dividends in its fourth quarter that ended in June, according to a filing with securities regulators. In fiscal 2019, it repurchased $16.8bn in shares, up from $8.6bn a year earlier.

Microsoft will hold its annual shareholders meeting on December 4.

Shares were up 1.3 per cent in after-hours trading. Microsoft has gained more than 36 per cent year-to-date.

