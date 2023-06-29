Sterling suffers biggest one-day fall against the dollar in a month following UK growth fears, US banks are stepping up the sales of their loan portfolios, and Odey Asset Management continues to spiral after an FT investigation into sexual misconduct allegations at the hedge fund.

US banks step up sales of loan portfolios to private lenders

Odey Asset Management in talks with SW Mitchell over Oliver Kelton’s funds

Wall Street shares waver as central bankers warn of more rate rises

