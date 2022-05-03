Buying your first home is one of the biggest financial decisions you’ll ever have to make, so how can you prepare for it? On the Money Clinic podcast this week, presenter Claer Barrett meets a couple — 29-year-old Alex and her partner 31-year-old Sarah — who are midway through their property buying journey. They have lots of questions: Did they get the right kind of mortgage? Should they prepare for unexpected costs? And what other financial questions should they consider before signing on the dotted line? Claer sources advice from Daniel Knott, the mortgage broker who posts as @DanDoesMortgages on Instagram, as well as Jo Little, who runs chartered financial planning firm Emery Little.

If you would like to be a guest on a future episode, you can email the team at money@ft.com or drop @ClaerB a DM on Twitter, Instagram or TikTok.

Follow Dan on social media @DanDoesMortgages

You can read Jo Little’s blog here: https://emerylittle.com/author/joannalittle/

This free to read FT article goes into more detail about the legal aspects of joint property ownership: https://www.ft.com/content/f321264f-bb8e-472b-9f95-a4bd26b6d89b

This will help you find out how much you might have to pay in stamp duty: https://www.which.co.uk/money/mortgages-and-property/home-movers/stamp-duty/stamp-duty-calculator-ar7uu5s1fycx

Presented by Claer Barrett. Produced by Persis Love. Our executive producer is Manuela Saragosa. Sound design is by Breen Turner, with original music from Metaphor Music.

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.