YouTube chief executive Susan Wojcicki is stepping down, the Pentagon is reviewing its weapons stockpiles after seeing how quickly ammunition has been used up in the war in Ukraine, and young Nigerians are the largest voting bloc in the country’s upcoming presidential election. Plus, the FT’s Clive Cookson tells us what else flies in the ‘forgotten space’ where the Chinese spy balloon was discovered.

YouTube chief executive Susan Wojcicki to step down

Ukraine war pushes US to review arms stockpiles

Nigeria’s ‘democracy generation’ makes its voice heard as polling day looms

Spy balloons, sky clutter and UFOs: what flies in the ‘forgotten space’?

