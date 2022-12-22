Crypto was built by smart guys who pretend to be dumb and dumb guys who pretend to be smart. SBF’s freedom now depends on a jury believing he’s both.

Note: an earlier version of this post said CFTC stood for Crypto Fanboy Trading Commission. This was incorrect. We are happy to clarify that the first letters denote Chocolate Fireguard and the commission stands for nothing whatsoever.

The first recorded incidence of a senior Big-Four accountant breaching the industry code of honour by saying something memorable.

How many opaque offshore token trading shops built out of flimsy non-guarantees and mystery boxes does the world need? Surprisingly, the answer is not yet zero.

Unintended consequences never justify victim shaming. Nevertheless, being named in two-thirds of his divorces should at very least make Riley an accessory to the creation of the World’s Most Terminally Divorced Man.

A big name in virtual conferencing, Johnny Boufarhat has been Europe’s fastest growing source of articles about Johnny Boufarhat. That was right up until his moment came to take around £200mn off the table, after which the Boufarhattery went a whole lot quieter.

Alameda Research was to research what The History Channel is to history, which is to say it gave each subject less than an hour and concentrated mostly on nonsense. Unlike Alameda, however, it doesn’t cost $8bn to switch off The History Channel.

The cause of, and solution to, all of Britain’s problems.

In its first iteration, Hipgnosis made iconic album covers that often involved pyramids. In its second iteration, Hipgnosis buys music rights and doesn’t talk much about their geometry.

Vanilla Vice.

If something looks too good to be true — such as, for example, an effective tax rate of 0.00028 per cent on a £141mn windfall profit — then proving it isn’t should be a simple matter of suing (while being sued by) the government.

His “Unbank Yourself” T-shirt had people asking a lot of questions already answered by his shirt.

The only current Goldman employee whose job will be unaffected by poor performance reviews.

