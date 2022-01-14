Google says it will spend $1bn to purchase its office building in London, Katie Martin explains why Ken Griffin selling a $1.2bn stake in his Citadel Securities is a big deal, and FT investigation correspondent, Tom Burgis, describes a British industry that caters to global elites who want to hide their wealth and manage their reputations.

