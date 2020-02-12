Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

US senator Bernie Sanders declared victory in the New Hampshire Democratic presidential primary on Tuesday night, ride-sharing service Lyft disappointed investors who were looking for signs of an end to the losses, and electric scooter companies operating in Germany are braced for a setback on the streets as authorities push for a regulatory crackdown. Plus, the FT’s Hannah Kuchler explains why investors are bidding up companies that are working to alleviate the effects of the coronavirus.

