German politicians on Friday denounced Donald Trump’s latest attack on the country’s defence spending, as senior members of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s party described the US president’s intervention as “cynical” and “unacceptable”.

Mr Trump has long urged Germany to spend 2 per cent of its gross domestic product on defence, in line with a commitment made by Nato countries at a summit in Wales in 2014.

Speaking in Washington on Thursday, the US president singled out Berlin for criticism once again.

“Germany must demonstrate leadership in the alliance by addressing its longstanding shortfall in defence contributions.” he said. “Germany has not contributed what it should be contributing, and it’s a very big beneficiary — far bigger than the United States, frankly.”

He also criticised Berlin for “buying massive amounts of gas from Russia”.

The US president hailed Poland, Romania, Greece, the Baltic countries and the UK, which he described as “right up to snuff” for meeting the 2 per cent target.

But he issued a blunt warning to Nato countries that fell short of their spending commitment: “They’ll be dealt with,” Mr Trump said.

Germany spent €37bn, or 1.2 per cent of GDP, on defence last year — far below most other Nato countries.

Speaking on Friday, senior members of Ms Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union rejected Mr Trump’s latest criticism.

“It is not acceptable to point the finger at Germany, which is bearing the main burden of the refugee reception in all of Europe,” said Roderich Kiesewetter, a CDU member of parliament.

“That is cynical because two of the reasons [for the refugee crisis] are the vacuum left by the US in the Middle East and the failed US intervention policy in Iraq. Trump himself admitted this during the election campaign.”

Ms Merkel and Ursula von der Leyen, her defence minister, have signalled repeatedly that the defence budget will rise in the years ahead, although not to 2 per cent of GDP.

In a speech to senior military officials in Berlin earlier this week, Ms von der Leyen promised to increase defence spending to 1.5 per cent of GDP by 2025. “We want to remain a dependable partner in our alliances,” she said.

Jürgen Hardt, another CDU member of parliament, said: “Germany stands fully behind the Nato commitments made in Wales in 2014. We provide an important contribution to the security of the alliance on the border of eastern Europe and to the stabilisation of crises in multiple foreign missions. We do more than many others in terms of civil crisis prevention and humanitarian aid.”

Mr Hardt added: “We will raise our defence expenditure steadily as agreed and approach the 2 per cent mark by 2024. With Germany’s economy growing steadily, the key thing is the increase in our defence budget in absolute terms.”