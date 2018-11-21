Nissan wants to use the removal of its chairman Carlos Ghosn as an opportunity to rebalance the alliance with Renault in its favour, according to four people with links to the Japanese carmaker’s board.

The ousting of Mr Ghosn, who is being held in a Tokyo jail after being arrested on charges of falsifying financial documents, is being seen as a chance to start with a “clean slate”.

Nissan’s board is expected to vote on Thursday on Mr Ghosn’s dismissal as chairman. With Mr Ghosn and another representative director, Greg Kelly, arrested and unable to fulfil their functions on the nine-member board, analysts expect the vote to go through. Three of the remaining directors are considered close to Hiroto Saikawa, Nissan chief executive.

Although Nissan is the larger company, whose annual revenue is nearly 60 per cent bigger than Renault’s, the French group exercises more control within the alliance, including the right to make some senior appointments in its partner’s management team.

“This will put Nissan in a stronger position,” one person familiar with the Japanese carmaker’s stance said.

Nissan’s attempt to reassert itself comes as the future of the alliance, which also includes Mitsubishi Motors, hangs in the balance.

Plans for a full merger between the groups were put on hold by the arrest of Mr Ghosn on Monday in Tokyo, who is being investigated over claims he under-reported his pay. Mr Ghosn remains chief executive of Renault but the French carmaker has given his duties to chief operating officer Thierry Bolloré on a temporary basis.

“There were negative aspects to having the concentration of power in one individual, so with that factor removed both sides can begin negotiations (regarding the structure of the alliance) in a clean slate,” one person close to Nissan said. “But it won’t be positive for both sides to do away with the alliance.”

Nissan declined to comment.

Under Mr Saikawa, Nissan has attempted to restore its ties with the Japanese ministry of economy, trade and industry which had become weaker under Mr Ghosn, who had challenged the traditional Japanese practices.

“Over the last 18 months, Saikawa has definitely begun to bring the company back into the METI fold. That could position it more strongly if it does end up as a Japan-France clash,” one Japanese government official said.

The company is looking to regain a level of autonomy, contrary to a midterm plan that aims to steer the companies closer towards becoming a single business.

Under the agreed plan, the alliance will accelerate its savings from €5bn in 2016 to more than €10bn by 2022, a sum that is deemed unachievable without further deep integration between the companies.

The current structure of the alliance favours Renault, which has 43 per cent of Nissan’s shares and voting rights, compared with the Japanese group’s 15 per cent non-voting stake in its French peer.

Any proposed merger that solidified Nissan’s position as a weaker member of the group would have been strongly opposed by the company.

The French government, which owns 15 per cent of Renault and enjoys double voting rights, has also previously indicated it would also oppose a merger if it involved relinquishing control of the carmaker.

“With the alliance, Nissan may decide that they have gone from a win-win to a ‘win-not lose’ situation,” said a Tokyo-based automotive analyst. “From a particular perspective within Nissan, you look at the last few years and conclude that Renault has used the alliance in its favour time and again.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Yoshihide Suga, Japan’s chief cabinet secretary, said it was important for “the current Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance to maintain a stable relationship”.