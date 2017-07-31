Daily briefing: Venezuela sanctions, Mooch out and US-China biotech

Sign up to receive FirstFT by email here

The US on Monday imposed sanctions against Nicolás Maduro, a day after the Venezuelan president staged what world leaders condemned as a fraudulent vote to create an authoritarian “constituent assembly”. The US Treasury said all Mr Maduro’s assets subject to US jurisdiction were frozen, and that Americans were prohibited from dealing with him. “Yesterday’s illegitimate elections confirm that Maduro is a dictator who disregards the will of the Venezuelan people,” said Treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin in a statement. (FT)

In the news

The Mooch, we hardly knew ye

The White House communications director, financier Anthony Scaramucci, is leaving his role after a brief and explosive stint, as John Kelly, Donald Trump’s new chief of staff, moves quickly to stamp his authority on an unruly administration. Here’s a look at Mr Kelly. (FT)

SoftBank’s India plans foiled

Snapdeal, the struggling Indian ecommerce company, has called off talks on a sale to rival Flipkart that had been pushed by SoftBank, its biggest shareholder. The discussions with Flipkart came after Japanese telecommunications and technology group SoftBank lost confidence in the management of Snapdeal. SoftBank had planned to inject $1bn into the merged entity as part of efforts to revive its stuttering India investment strategy. (FT)

Xi set to restore Mao-era CPC chairman post

In a bid to further reinforce his power base, Communist Party of China General Secretary Xi Jinping will propose restoring the post of chairman of the Central Committee of the CPC at the key Beidaihe meeting to be convened shortly. The post of CPC Chairman was last held by Mao Zedong, seen as the father of the country, for more than 30 years until his death. (NAR)

Discovery buys Scrips for $14.6bn

The company is buying Scripps Networks Interactive in a $14.6bn deal that brings the channels TLC, Animal Planet, HGTV and the Food Network under the same roof, at a time when the cable industry is being reshaped by consolidation and digital viewing. The cash and stock deal values Scripps at $90 per share, a 34 per cent premium to where the stock was trading on July 18, before news of a potential sale was first reported. (FT)

HSBC turnround

Rising rates in Hong Kong position HSBC for ‘another great, substantial lift’, Stuart Gulliver, the bank’s chief executive, told the FT. He was “very happy” with Monday’s results, adding that the bank had benefited from “revenue growth in all three of our global businesses”. Its shares rose as much as 3.2 per cent in Hong Kong.

MUFG eyes Amsterdam as post-Brexit EU base

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Japan’s biggest bank, plans to choose Amsterdam as the new EU base for its investment banking operations to cope with the disruption of Brexit, according to two people briefed on the situation. Here’s Patrick Jenkins on the move. (FT)

The day ahead

Apple reports

Wall Street expects a slight uptick in iPhone sales to 41m units for the three months to June, with revenues of around $45bn and earnings per share of $1.57 when Apple reveals its fiscal third-quarter results. Apple’s guidance for its fourth quarter will receive extra scrutiny amid concerns that at least one new iPhone model will not launch until October, falling outside the company’s financial year. Supply chain sources have pointed to a shortage of the new OLED screen technology that the next iPhone is expected to use. (FT)

What we’re reading

The US-China dispute over genetic data

The FBI is beginning to raise national security questions about genetic data going overseas — what will it mean for the biotech industry? (FT)

China’s biggest bank and money laundering

An investigative piece on how the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China allegedly helped launder hundreds of millions of euros for Chinese residents of Spain who needed to get illicit piles of cash back home. (Reuters)



Tesla’s game changer The company’s new Model 3 drives a reviewer to declare the age of electric cars has finally arrived. (Bloomberg)

How one woman demanded — and won — equal pay

Margaret Heffernan was chief executive of a technology start-up in the 1990s when she was tipped off that she was paid 50 per cent of the salary received by her male peers. But it took weeks before she found a way to demand redress without potentially hurting the source of the information. (FT)

Big tobacco feels the heat

The US regulator’s shot across the bows of the industry signals a potentially more permissive approach to those developing less harmful ways to take nicotine. (FT)

Apple v WeChat

The biggest rival to Apple’s flagship smartphone in China is a messaging app that allows users to pay for food, hail cabs, stream video and more. (WSJ)

Video of the day

Abenomics and the beef bowl

Leo Lewis says Yoshinoya's signature dish has been a good metaphor for Japan's economy but that signs of weak consumer confidence suggest Abenomics may have lost its flavour. (FT)