Will Republicans’ continued support for Trump backfire?

Gideon discusses the strength of America’s political system with Jacob Heilbrunn, editor of the foreign policy magazine The National Interest. Are fears about the Republican party’s commitment to democracy justified, and can Joe Biden win back the support of white, working class America?

Clips: MSNBC, TODAY, CNN


