Prime minister Theresa May is despatching her senior ministers on a diplomatic mission to mobilise European business leaders to push for a smooth Brexit, predicting that economics are about to reassert themselves over politics.

Mrs May’s advisers say the “incredible discipline” shown by the other 27 EU member states in the first phase of Brexit talks will start to fray in the second, as European companies across the bloc press politicians to deliver a good trade deal with the UK.

Chancellor Philip Hammond’s address to business leaders in Berlin on Wednesday, and Brexit secretary David Davis’s meeting with Bavarian companies in Munich on Thursday, are the first sign of this new effort.

“Economics are going to come to the fore now,” said one ally of Mrs May, noting the value of the EU27’s trading relationship with the UK. About 18 per cent of exports of goods and services by the EU27 to the rest of the world went to Britain in 2015.

UK officials cite countries including Spain, Italy and the North Sea littoral states of Denmark, the Netherlands and Belgium as among those most eager to maintain open trade links with Britain.

But London may find itself guilty of wishful thinking if it thinks Germany’s mighty industrial base will persuade chancellor Angela Merkel to cede ground to Britain.

Former prime minister David Cameron repeatedly misread Ms Merkel’s willingness to sacrifice European unity to indulge the UK, most notably when she refused to bend the EU’s rules on free movement of people to help him win the 2016 Brexit referendum.

There is a recognition in London that Ms Merkel — who was instrumental in keeping the EU27 aligned in the first phase of Brexit talks — will be just as tough, or tougher in the second.

One German official said Ms Merkel would be a hard negotiator, referring to the situation in the Netherlands, where the Forum for Democracy, a Eurosceptic party, won seats in elections last year.

He added that if the Dutch public saw that a country could negotiate a different kind of relationship with the EU that does not require payments into the bloc’s budget and acceptance of free movement, then they may want something similar.

“In the long term this is a discussion where we as the EU only lose,” added the official. “That’s why Ms Merkel is so reluctant to make any concessions to the UK which would in any way restrict the functionality of the single market.”

The official said access to the single market, and compliance with its rules, “go together”.

Ms Merkel’s room for manoeuvre could be even more constrained as she tries to negotiate a coalition government with the Social Democratic party, whose commitment to European unity extends to advocating a “United States of Europe” by 2025.

Gisela Stuart, the German-born former Labour MP who chaired the official campaign to leave the EU in the 2016 Brexit referendum, said Germany was adamant the UK would not be allowed to “have its cake and eat it”.

This is a reference to a statement by foreign secretary Boris Johnson — a leading Eurosceptic in Mrs May’s cabinet — that Britain can continue to enjoy strong trade links with the EU after Brexit as well as regain control over immigration.

“One things Germans don’t get at all is Boris Johnson,” said Ms Stuart. “They just freak out over how he ever got the job.”

However she added that in her contact with small and medium-sized German companies, many were engaged in trying to find ways to make Brexit work and that their expertise was vital in helping policymakers devise solutions.

Peter Ricketts, former head of the British Foreign Office, said Mr Hammond and Mr Davis could “not be faulted” in trying to “make the British case more widely in Europe” and that they were right to speak to business, media and other opinion formers.

But Lord Ricketts said he did not expect EU27 unity to fracture during the second phase of Brexit negotiations with the UK on a future trade deal. “They all realise if unity comes apart and each country tries to pursue its national interest, the whole thing could unravel,” he added.