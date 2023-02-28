It’s called the ‘cash stuffing’ or ‘cash envelope’ method: separating your money into different envelopes of cash to control your spending. Host Claer Barrett speaks to ‘cash stuffer’ Euphemia Senna, better known on TikTok as She’s On a Budget, about the pros and cons of budgeting this way (and the digital equivalent). She also goes inside the Bank of England, the UK’s central bank, to speak to its chief cashier Sarah John about why there are record levels of banknotes in circulation. Is there any evidence that people are turning their back on digital payments and that cash stuffing is on the rise amid the cost of living crisis?

