This week we speak with Michael R. Jackson, playwright of A Strange Loop, which just won the Tony award for Best Musical and Best Book. Jackson is a queer, black writer whose musical is about a queer, black writer writing a musical about a queer, black writer.. Hence the strange, but incredibly entertaining loop. Then, we learn about the dark side of Copenhagen's world-famous fine dining restaurant scene from Imogen West-Knights. Denmark seems to be turning a blind eye to abuses in its hottest – and extremely lucrative – hospitality industry.

Links and mentions from the episode:

– Imogen’s article ‘Fine dining faces its dark truths in Copenhagen’: https://on.ft.com/3NlO6Mq .

– Lilah’s article ‘How far does a chef have to go to be truly good?’: https://www.ft.com/content/246cdc2a-f135-4d3d-9d74-e524e9217699.

– Michael’s musical A Strange Loop is on Broadway at the Lyceum Theatre.

Original music by Metaphor Music. Mixing and sound design by Breen Turner and Sam Giovinco.

