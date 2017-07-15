UK Politics podcast

Brexit reset and a summer of plotting

Discussion and analysis of U.K. and U.S. politics from the Financial Times' political commentators and correspondents.

How did the second batch of talks between Britain and Brussels go? And will the Conservative leadership plots to overthrow Theresa May grow over the summer break?

