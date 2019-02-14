Condé FT People: Financial Services

Tracking the bankers and money managers: BlackRock, Bill Gross and Andrea Orcel

© FT montage; Bloomberg; Getty Images
How the ‘bond king’ Bill Gross lost his crown

Even investing stars need a supporting cast to excel, and forgetting this can be hazardous

Former Fed vice-chair Stanley Fischer to join BlackRock

Former central banker will serve as senior adviser to investment institute

Bob Diamond steps down as chairman of Atlas Mara

Investment vehicle founded by former Barclays chief undertakes strategic review

How Santander’s ditching of Orcel stunned industry

Top investment banker’s transition to retail lending was troubled from the start

Lloyd’s of London taps Allianz executive as finance chief

Burkhard Keese named CFO in first major move by boss John Neal

BMO poaches Kristi Mitchem from Wells Fargo

New CEO will head the $240bn investment arm of the Bank of Montreal

More from this Series

Jupiter to replace chief executive Maarten Slendebroek

Andrew Formica to take the helm at the UK fund manager

Ex-Pimco CEO Bill Thompson rejoins bond giant as chairman emeritus
Morgan Stanley boosted Gorman’s pay by 7% in 2018

Board rewards the chief’s ‘outstanding individual performance’

Jamie Dimon’s pay package totals $31m in 2018

JPMorgan Chase boss receives a 5% increase from previous year

Senior Goldman fixed income executive to retire in March
Investors hope new chief will rejuvenate Aviva

Company’s new boss will have to convince shareholders that insurer can grow

French ex-central banker joins board of UK fintech Setl

Christian Noyer is latest high-profile appointment for blockchain group

Swiss Re appoints former governor of listed bank to chair ReAssure

Archie Kane to become non-executive chair of UK life insurance business

Banking start-up Monzo to name industry veteran Gary Hoffman as chairman
Citi appoints veteran banker as new Emea chief
Lloyd’s of London picks top team for post-Brexit Brussels base
London Stock Exchange and TP ICAP name new chairmen

Don Robert to take over at exchange in May and broker appoints veteran trading executive

Alibaba co-founder Lucy Peng steps down as Lazada chief

Reshuffle comes as ecommerce site faces increasing challenge from Tencent-backed rival

FT People

Guide to the individuals who influence business, finance and public affairs around the world