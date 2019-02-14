Condé FT People: Financial Services Tracking the bankers and money managers: BlackRock, Bill Gross and Andrea Orcel © FT montage; Bloomberg; Getty Images How the ‘bond king’ Bill Gross lost his crown Even investing stars need a supporting cast to excel, and forgetting this can be hazardous Thursday, 14 February, 2019 Former Fed vice-chair Stanley Fischer to join BlackRock Former central banker will serve as senior adviser to investment institute Thursday, 14 February, 2019 Bob Diamond steps down as chairman of Atlas Mara Investment vehicle founded by former Barclays chief undertakes strategic review Thursday, 14 February, 2019 How Santander’s ditching of Orcel stunned industry Top investment banker’s transition to retail lending was troubled from the start Thursday, 14 February, 2019 Lloyd’s of London taps Allianz executive as finance chief Burkhard Keese named CFO in first major move by boss John Neal Thursday, 14 February, 2019 BMO poaches Kristi Mitchem from Wells Fargo New CEO will head the $240bn investment arm of the Bank of Montreal Thursday, 14 February, 2019 More from this Series Jupiter to replace chief executive Maarten Slendebroek Andrew Formica to take the helm at the UK fund manager Thursday, 14 February, 2019 Ex-Pimco CEO Bill Thompson rejoins bond giant as chairman emeritus Thursday, 14 February, 2019 Morgan Stanley boosted Gorman’s pay by 7% in 2018 Board rewards the chief’s ‘outstanding individual performance’ Thursday, 14 February, 2019 Jamie Dimon’s pay package totals $31m in 2018 JPMorgan Chase boss receives a 5% increase from previous year Thursday, 14 February, 2019 Senior Goldman fixed income executive to retire in March Thursday, 14 February, 2019 Investors hope new chief will rejuvenate Aviva Company’s new boss will have to convince shareholders that insurer can grow Thursday, 14 February, 2019 French ex-central banker joins board of UK fintech Setl Christian Noyer is latest high-profile appointment for blockchain group Thursday, 14 February, 2019 Swiss Re appoints former governor of listed bank to chair ReAssure Archie Kane to become non-executive chair of UK life insurance business Thursday, 14 February, 2019 Banking start-up Monzo to name industry veteran Gary Hoffman as chairman Thursday, 14 February, 2019 Citi appoints veteran banker as new Emea chief Thursday, 14 February, 2019 Lloyd’s of London picks top team for post-Brexit Brussels base Thursday, 14 February, 2019 London Stock Exchange and TP ICAP name new chairmen Don Robert to take over at exchange in May and broker appoints veteran trading executive Thursday, 14 February, 2019 Alibaba co-founder Lucy Peng steps down as Lazada chief Reshuffle comes as ecommerce site faces increasing challenge from Tencent-backed rival Thursday, 14 February, 2019 FT People Guide to the individuals who influence business, finance and public affairs around the world Thursday, 14 February, 2019