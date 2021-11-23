When we asked listeners to get in touch if they wanted expert advice about getting a pay rise, we were inundated with your messages.

In today’s Money Clinic podcast, we triage three different pay problems. Natalie keeps getting knocked back when she asks for a raise; Max is being targeted by headhunters and knows that he could get paid more elsewhere; and Charlotte is trying to negotiate a bonus that really matches the effort she puts into her job.

Isabel Berwick, presenter of the FT’s new Working It podcast, and Jonathan Black, the FT’s Dear Jonathan columnist and head of the University of Oxford careers service, provide expert advice and practical next steps that any listeners in a similar situation will value.

Guided by presenter Claer Barrett, they talk listeners through the dos, the don’t, the tips and tricks for getting the pay you think you are worth. This is one podcast you can’t afford to miss!

