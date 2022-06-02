Are digital parking apps driving you around the bend?

FT Money has been contacted by readers who object to being forced to pay for parking via a smartphone app, and we’d like to hear more of your experiences.

Some feel digitally excluded, either because they don’t have a phone capable of downloading apps, or they find the whole process of using phones to make payments too fiddly and complicated.

One FT staffer recently found he couldn’t pay because it was impossible to get a signal on his phone, and narrowly avoided a parking fine.

Tell us about your views on this topic — and your experiences with local councils and private parking companies — by emailing money@ft.com and mark your email “Parking”. We promise we will not use your name in the article without your permission.