First came the pastel numbers sported by Wagner Moura as Pablo Escobar in Netflix’s Narcos. Then Brad Pitt’s Hawaiian shirt in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, with its Japanese-style print on bright yellow. The Jonas Brothers, Usher and Finneas O’Connell showed up in bold patterns at this year’s Grammys; Timothée Chalamet regularly appears in all-over-print co-ords. The shirt patterning once associated with 1960s hustlers, and later baptised as high fashion by designers such as Gianni Versace, is now flourishing in style and reach. This season, boundary-pushing prints embolden shirts, trousers, bucket hats and socks: there are tropical fruit and zigzags at Dolce & Gabbana; playful red cars at Versace; orange poppies at MSGM; and vintage magazines at Balenciaga. Too much? Embrace it.

Dries Van Noten

Dior

Dolce & Gabbana

Fendi

Etro

Louis Vuitton

MSGM

Stella McCartney