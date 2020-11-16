A Financial Times analysis has found the UK’s weakness in international economic league tables during the coronavirus crisis reflects stretched household finances and potentially wasteful public spending, leaders from 15 Asia-Pacific countries have signed one of the biggest trade deals in history, and US banks are concerned over one of their most profitable business segments as consumers pay down their credit cards. Plus, the FT’s Arthur Beesley explains how US president-elect Joe Biden’s Irish roots could affect Ireland’s Brexit outlook.
UK’s poor GDP performance rooted in weak household spending
ft.com/content/c5d72dea-50bc-4f1f-98d3-bc758aafa905?
US surge in coronavirus cases darkens outlook for economy
https://www.ft.com/content/f3a4f31b-85bc-450f-ac7a-f7dbbad3f6dc
Asia-Pacific countries sign one of the largest free trade deals in history
https://www.ft.com/content/2dff91bd-ceeb-4567-9f9f-c50b7876adce
Bank credit card profits in question as US consumers pay down debt
https://www.ft.com/content/fe591579-2202-45f1-8c83-a7e7dd1200c4
