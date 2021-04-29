What the country’s second Covid-19 wave says about the end of the pandemic

Gideon Rachman talks to Abraar Karan, a physician at Harvard Medical School and a specialist in global health, about the current surge in coronavirus cases in India and why nationalistic approaches to curbing the pandemic will not help solve a worldwide health crisis

Review Clips: NDTV, India Today, CNBC, US Department of State

