How difficult is it to fix a workplace that’s gone wrong? It’s a question being asked in the UK following allegations of sexual misconduct and harassment at the country’s leading business lobby organisation, the CBI. Host Isabel Berwick hears from Frances Frei, the Harvard Business School professor who helped change the internal culture at Uber in 2017 after allegations of sexual harassment and sexism there. And Ann Francke, chief executive at the UK’s Chartered Management Institute, tells Isabel that leaders who preach inclusivity must do more to make sure they practise it, too.

Presented by Isabel Berwick. Produced by Audrey Tinline. Executive producer is Manuela Saragosa. Mix by Jake Fielding. The sound engineer is Breen Turner. The FT’s head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.