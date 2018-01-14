Turkey is in the grip of a rule of law crisis after judges defied an order from the nation’s highest court to free two jailed journalists, opposition figures and legal experts have warned.

Mehmet Altan and Sahin Alpay remain in jail after the Istanbul criminal courts handling their cases refused to obey the ruling. The constitutional court found on Thursday that the pre-trial detention of the two men breached their right to freedom of expression and ordered their release.

Ministers made clear their anger at the constitutional court. Bekir Bozdag, deputy prime minister, on Friday warned it had “overstepped its limit”, while Binali Yildirim, prime minister, said it was up to the lower court to decide how to proceed.

The ensuing crisis has put pressure on the Council of Europe, the Strasbourg-based human rights organisation, to push back against deteriorating rule of law in Turkey under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The country has been a member of the council since 1949.

The organisation’s bodies include the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), which is due to rule shortly on the cases of a group of jailed Turkish journalists, among them Mr Altan and Mr Alpay.

“The rule of law is one of the main pillars of the Council of Europe,” says Kerem Altiparmak, one of Turkey’s leading human rights scholars. “It should accept there is a rule of law crisis in Turkey. There is no impartiality and independence in the judiciary.”

Mr Altan and Mr Alpay are among 160,000 people ito be detained or fired from their jobs in the wake of the violent attempted coup that convulsed Turkey in July 2016.

The Turkish government argues that the dismissals and arrests were a necessary response to counter the threat posed to the nation by the Gulen movement, the secretive network of followers of exiled cleric Fethullah Gulen that Ankara accuses of orchestrating the putsch.

Critics say the purge has been conducted without due process and has extended to encompass a wide range of Mr Erdogan’s political opponents.

Mr Alpay, a former columnist for Zaman, the Gulenist flagship newspaper, was arrested two weeks after the failed coup and has remained in jail since. Mr Altan, an economist and writer, was arrested in September 2016.

Both men are accused of links to terrorist groups and attempting to overthrow the government. They face being jailed for life.

On Thursday, the constitutional court voted 11-6 that their pre-trial detention infringed their rights to personal liberty and freedom of expression. But later that day two Istanbul criminal courts separately refused to release the pair, claiming they had not received the decision.

On Friday, a third Istanbul criminal court formally overruled the constitutional court in the case of Mr Alpay, saying it had acted beyond its authority.

Legal experts said a lower court had no such power. “Legally, there is no way a court of law can challenge or disobey a decision of the constitutional court,” said Yaman Akdeniz, a professor of law at Istanbul’s Bilgi University. “Whether they like it or not, they need to obey the decision.”

Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of the opposition CHP, said the refusal to do so showed the Turkish judiciary was “going bankrupt”. According to remarks published by Cumhuriyet newspaper, Mr Kilicdaroglu accused Mr Erdogan of controlling the legal system, claiming that “the institution that adjudicates, that decides upon guilt is the person who sits in the [presidential] palace”.

The constitutional court has stood up to Mr Erdogan in the past, overturning bans on Twitter and YouTube and releasing jailed journalists. Following the coup attempt, however, two of its members were jailed — along with 4,000 other judges and prosecutors — and it has sided with the government on several contentious issues.

The decision to order the release of Mr Altan and Mr Alpay came as a surprise. The ruling prompted speculation that the court was acting to stave off intervention by the ECHR by showing that those who felt their rights had been violated could still find remedy in the Turkish justice system.

Legal experts say the defiance of that ruling paves the way for limitless applications to Strasbourg. “If this decision is not followed through immediately, this will lead to an unknown number of cases,” said Kerem Gulay, a Turkish researcher based at the University of Amsterdam. “It could potentially be thousands.”