As we head into 2023, the growth of the wellness industry – currently valued at $4.5tn globally – shows no signs of abating. Powering this expansion is a raft of new holistic spaces and services offering a range of treatments and combining multiple disciplines. Here are five new names.

Mission: the yoga space pushing movement boundaries

Mission is housed in a converted Victorian beer house in Shoreditch

The former yoga director of London’s Triyoga (where die-hard yogis go to teach), Genny Wilkinson Priest is reframing the narrative around yoga. In late February, she will unveil Mission, a new concept with an inclusive agenda. Set in a converted Victorian beer house in Shoreditch, the lofty, light-flooded space will house five studios, three treatment rooms, a sauna and a 60-cover restaurant (catering to meat eaters and wine drinkers as much as the juicers and plant-based crowds). Here, the strict parameters of yoga are being broadened to embrace other movement and body practices, such as breathwork, calisthenics, capoeira, mobility and strength training. There will also be PT sessions, sports massage, physio and acupuncture alongside beauty treatments. Membership operates on a three-tier basis, with the most accessible a subsidised model attracting as wide a demographic as possible and engaging the local community. Outreach programmes will see the yoga teachers visit places including local schools. Some classes will also be livestreamed to further broaden reach. mission-e1.com

Reome: the brand bringing acupuncture approaches home

Having retrained in traditional Chinese medicine, former journalist Joanna Ellner is forging a name for herself in acupuncture; her residency at 180 The Strand has a six-week waiting list. Ellner has spent the past two years working on Reome, a skincare brand that aims to bring the skin back to equilibrium in the same way that, internally, acupuncture does. The first product, launching on 26 January, is the Active Recovery Broth serum Concentrate (£110 for 50ml, spacenk.com) – and balances yin (soft, nurturing and soothing) and yang (buoyant, dynamic, high-achieving) energies through its combination of lotus flower and tremella mushroom with 18 per cent actives, including a new form of hyaluronic acid. Through its application, Ellner hopes to instil the routine of Tui-Na-inspired massage techniques – tapping, patting, pinching and pressing – in a wider audience. reome.com

Modern Age: where the cosmetic meets the scientific

Modern Age opened in New York in 2022 Treatments combine a “preventative medical agenda with a cosmetic approach”

This New York clinic, which opened last year, is an all-encompassing anti-ageing hub. The two spaces are the brainchild of Melissa Eamer, who spent more than 19 years at Amazon before becoming COO for beauty brand Glossier, and combine a preventative medical agenda with a cosmetic approach. An ageing wellness assessment evaluates more than 55 biomarkers including hormone levels, bone density and brain function, and formulates a personalised treatment plan. In-clinic treatments include Vitamin B12 injections and IV drips such as NAD+ (an essential molecule the body uses to repair DNA, regulate the cells’ metabolism and control the ageing process). Alongside this is a hair and skincare menu including Botox, microneedling, and fillers. The clinic has also recently expanded into sexual health, and features Electromagnetic Pelvic Floor Therapy. modern-age.com

The Vital Practice: the osteopathy clinic with a preventative agenda

The Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy tank at The Vital Practice in London

Amberin Fur is a respected osteopath with 25 years experience. In October last year, she opened integrated health clinic The Vital Practice in central London, offering osteopathy services alongside science-based therapies and lifestyle treatments. The premise is very much prevention rather than cure, and focuses on nutrition, oxygen, movement and mind-body awareness. Clients have the option to be screened for biomarkers and genetics before treatments, trainers and brain specialists are recommended to help return them to a state of homeostasis. The mission is to encourage the use of biohacking tools and treatments to not just heal ailments, but to become more robust and resilient. Pioneering therapies offered include Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT), which acts as a catalyst for cellular repair, and Photobiomodulation (PBM), a low-level laser therapy that reduces inflammation. thevitalpractice.co.uk

Kove: a modern way to look at mental health and emotional wellbeing

This emotional health clinic in London specialises in EMDR (eye movement desensitisation and reprocessing) – the non-traditional psychotherapy treatment focused on processing the feelings associated with memories of trauma. EMDR has grown in popularity having been recommended by both The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence and the World Health Organisation to alleviate PTSD. A collaboration between husband and wife duo Jordan Vyas-Lee, a psychotherapist, and Dr Jenna Vyas-Lee, a clinical psychologist, the clinic is as much for adults as teenagers and children, and is aiming to open more spaces in 2023. Their aim is for it to be used to help people maintain their mental health in a more continuous, proactive way, not just something to be turned to in order to navigate the aftermath of trauma. koveminds.com